Esta es la novedad del nuevo messenger de Facebook (VIDEO)

The New Messenger

Say 👋 to the new Messenger. Starting today, we're rolling out a new, simplified design to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most.Learn more: https://messengernews.fb.com/2018/10/23/say-hello-to-the-new-messenger-introducing-messenger-4/#simplyMessenger

Posted by Messenger on Tuesday, October 23, 2018