YouTube se unió a la ola de conteos y recapitulaciones sobre lo vivido en 2017, revelando el top 10 de los videos más vistos y el top 10 de los videos musicales más vistos.
Los otros latinos en el ránking son J Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Nicky Jam, Maluma y Chris Jeday. Sin más, éste es el top 10 de los videos musicales más vistos en 2017:
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
- J Balvin – Mi Gente
- Maluma – Felices los 4
- Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
- Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice
- Nicky Jam – El Amante
- Jason Derulo – Swalla
- DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber
- Enrique Iglesias – Súbeme la radio
Estos videos de todas las categorías suman 633 millones de vistas, 83 millones más que la misma lista del año pasado, aunque no se cuentan en ellos los musicales.
Acá va la lista completa:
- Until We Will Become Dust – Oyster Masked
- Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
- Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
- Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer
- Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
- Lady Gaga’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
- “INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration
- history of the entire world, i guess
- In a Heartbeat – Animated Short Film
- Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News