A través de BGR te presentamos algunas de las mejores ofertas que puedes encontrar por el días de hoy en Internet en algunas de las mejores tiendas con plataformas online de EE.UU, recuerda de que antes de comprar tienes que verificar si estas tiendas aceptan hacer envíos hacia la dirección de tu currier, pues algunas tiendas solo permiten comprar online para que luego el cliente vaya a alguna sucursal en EE.UU a retirar el producto.
Amazon
- Save up to 30% on select SanDisk memory products
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $50 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $139.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $148.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $71.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $39.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.00 (reg. $69.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53 (reg. $33.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
- Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $89.99 (reg. $119.99)
- DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone: $381.17 (reg. $499.00)
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone: $809.00 (reg. $999.00)
Let’s not forget 4K TVs!
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,498.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- LG Electronics OLED65B7A 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,296.99 (reg. $2699.99)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
Walmart
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $847.99 ($1,099.99)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Home Mini – Chalk: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- VIZIO 32″ 5.1 Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0): $139.00 (reg. $198.00)
- Arlo by Netgear Security Cameras – 3 HD Cameras Security System: $199.99 (reg. $449.99)
- Xbox One S (500GB): $189.00
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00
- Braun Series 7 790cc-4 ($30 Rebate Available) Foil Electric Shaver Bundle: $129.95 (reg. $269.97)
Walmart Black Friday 2017 sale
Best Buy
- Sony – 60″ Class (60″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $599.99 (reg. $999.99)
- LG – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 (reg. $1,499.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $25.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Save $220 on Select Beats Studio Wireless Headphones
- Microsoft – Xbox One S 500GB Console – White: $189.99 (reg. $279.99)
Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale
Target
- VIZIO 28″ 2.0 Sound Bar – Black (SB2820n-E0): $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Samsung 2.1 HW-K36 Sound Bar with 130W Wireless Sub – Black: $109.99
- Google Home – White (4658762): $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini: $20.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.49)
- Sony Blu-ray Disc Player with Wi-Fi – Black (BDPS3700): $49.99 (reg. $119.99)
- Samsung 49″ UHD – 49MU6290: $429.99
- LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 55UJ6300: $499.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV – 58MU6100: $649.99
- iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuuming Robot – R614020: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
eBay
- Apple AirPods: $150 (reg. $159)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console: $169.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Dyson SV04 V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $179.99 (reg. $499.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Parrot Mini Drone Jumping Sumo RC Vehicle with Wide-Angle Camera: $21.99 (reg. $159.99)
