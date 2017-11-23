A través de BGR te presentamos algunas de las mejores ofertas que puedes encontrar por el días de hoy en Internet en algunas de las mejores tiendas con plataformas online de EE.UU, recuerda de que antes de comprar tienes que verificar si estas tiendas aceptan hacer envíos hacia la dirección de tu currier, pues algunas tiendas solo permiten comprar online para que luego el cliente vaya a alguna sucursal en EE.UU a retirar el producto.

Amazon

Let’s not forget 4K TVs!

 

Amazon Black Friday 2017 sale

Walmart

Walmart Black Friday 2017 sale

Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale

Target

Target Black Friday 2017 sale

eBay

eBay Black Friday 2017 sale

The Rest of the Best

 

SHARE
Previous articleINFOTEP busca impulsa la integración de la tecnologías a las aulas
Ing. Hiddekel Morrison
Ing. Hiddekel Morrison
http://www.audienciaelectronica.net
Pionero en la difusión de tecnología en República Dominicana en Radio, Periódico, Televisión e Internet. Ingeniero en Electrónica y Telecomunicaciones, Especialidad en Telecomunicaciones Universidad Wisconsin Estados Unidos, Maestría en Administración de Operaciones y Postgrado en Parlamentarismo. Profesor universitario a nivel de grado y maestría, autor de varios libros entre los que se encuentra el Primer Libro sobre la Historia de las Telecomunicaciones en República Dominicana, galardonado Joven Sobresaliente de la República Dominicana año 2008 por JCI Jaycees´72, distinguido como Personajes sobresaliente de República Dominicana y “Profesional Sobresaliente por la Sociedad de Profesionales de las Telecomunicaciones de la República Dominicana (PRODETEL).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY