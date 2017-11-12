|#
|Juego
|Plataforma
|Ventas
|1
|Tetris
|Multiplataforma
|170.000.000
|2
|Minecraft
|Multiplataforma
|122.000.000
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Multiplataforma
|85.000.000
|4
|Wii Sports
|Wii
|82.830.000
|5
|Super Mario Bros.
|NES
|40.240.000
|6
|Mario Kart Wii
|Wii
|37.020.000
|7
|Wii Sports Resort
|Wii
|33.060.000
|8
|Pokémon Red. Green and Blue
|Game Boy
|31.380.000
|9
|New Super Mario Bros.
|Nintendo DS
|30.800.000
|10
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Wii
|30.110.000
|11
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Multiplataforma
|30.000.000
|12
|Diablo III
|Multiplataforma
|30.000.000
|13
|Duck Hunt
|NES
|28.300.000
|14
|Wii Play
|Wii
|28.020.000
|15
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Multiplataforma
|27.500.000
|16
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Multiplataforma
|26.500.000
|17
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Multiplataforma
|26.200.000
|18
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Multiplataforma
|25.000.000
|19
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Multiplataforma
|24.200.000
|20
|Kinect Adventures!
|Xbox 360
|24.000.000
|21
|Nintendogs
|Nintendo DS
|23.960.000
|22
|Mario Kart DS
|Nintendo DS
|23.600.000
|23
|Pokémon Gold and Silver
|Game Boy Color
|23.100.000
|24
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Multiplataforma
|22.700.000
|25
|Wii Fit
|Wii
|22.670.000
|26
|Wii Fit Plus
|Wii
|21.130.000
|27
|Super Mario World
|Super NES
|20.610.000
|28
|Frogger
|Multiplataforma
|20.000.000
|29
|Lemmings
|Multiplataforma
|20.000.000
|30
|Terraria
|Multiplataforma
|20.000.000
|31
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|Microsoft Windows
|20.000.000
|32
|Brain Age
|Nintendo DS
|19.010.000
|33
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Multiplataforma
|19.000.000
|34
|Super Mario Land
|Game Boy
|18.140.000
|35
|Pokémon Diamond and Pearl
|Nintendo DS
|17.670.000
|36
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|Multiplataforma
|17.500.000
|37
|Super Mario Bros. 3
|NES
|17.280.000
|38
|Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire
|Game Boy Advance
|16.220.000
|39
|Pokémon X and Y
|Nintendo 3DS
|16.200.000
|40
|The Sims
|Multiplataforma
|16.000.000
|41
|Need for Speed: Most Wanted
|Multiplataforma
|16.000.000
|42
|Mario Kart 7
|Nintendo 3DS
|15.950.000
|43
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Nintendo 3DS
|15.910.000
|44
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Multiplataforma
|15.700.000
|45
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Multiplataforma
|15.700.000
|46
|Pokémon Black and White
|Nintendo DS
|15.640.000
|47
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Sega Mega Drive
|15.000.000
|48
|Red Dead Redemption
|Multiplataforma
|15.000.000
|49
|Battlefield 3
|Multiplataforma
|15.000.000
|50
|Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
|PlayStation 2
|14.890.000