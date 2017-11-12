Estos son los cincuenta juegos más vendidos de la historia según recoge la versión inglesa de la Wikipedia, que usa para cada caso diversas fuentes oficiales y de auditoría de mercado.

Los 50 juegos más vendidos de todos los tiempos

# Juego Plataforma Ventas
1 Tetris Multiplataforma 170.000.000
2 Minecraft Multiplataforma 122.000.000
3 Grand Theft Auto V Multiplataforma 85.000.000
4 Wii Sports Wii 82.830.000
5 Super Mario Bros. NES 40.240.000
6 Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.020.000
7 Wii Sports Resort Wii 33.060.000
8 Pokémon Red. Green and Blue Game Boy 31.380.000
9 New Super Mario Bros. Nintendo DS 30.800.000
10 New Super Mario Bros. Wii Wii 30.110.000
11 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiplataforma 30.000.000
12 Diablo III Multiplataforma 30.000.000
13 Duck Hunt NES 28.300.000
14 Wii Play Wii 28.020.000
15 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Multiplataforma 27.500.000
16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplataforma 26.500.000
17 Call of Duty: Black Ops Multiplataforma 26.200.000
18 Grand Theft Auto IV Multiplataforma 25.000.000
19 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Multiplataforma 24.200.000
20 Kinect Adventures! Xbox 360 24.000.000
21 Nintendogs Nintendo DS 23.960.000
22 Mario Kart DS Nintendo DS 23.600.000
23 Pokémon Gold and Silver Game Boy Color 23.100.000
24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplataforma 22.700.000
25 Wii Fit Wii 22.670.000
26 Wii Fit Plus Wii 21.130.000
27 Super Mario World Super NES 20.610.000
28 Frogger Multiplataforma 20.000.000
29 Lemmings Multiplataforma 20.000.000
30 Terraria Multiplataforma 20.000.000
31 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Microsoft Windows 20.000.000
32 Brain Age Nintendo DS 19.010.000
33 Call of Duty: Ghosts Multiplataforma 19.000.000
34 Super Mario Land Game Boy 18.140.000
35 Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Nintendo DS 17.670.000
36 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Multiplataforma 17.500.000
37 Super Mario Bros. 3 NES 17.280.000
38 Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Game Boy Advance 16.220.000
39 Pokémon X and Y Nintendo 3DS 16.200.000
40 The Sims Multiplataforma 16.000.000
41 Need for Speed: Most Wanted Multiplataforma 16.000.000
42 Mario Kart 7 Nintendo 3DS 15.950.000
43 Pokémon Sun and Moon Nintendo 3DS 15.910.000
44 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Multiplataforma 15.700.000
45 Call of Duty: World at War Multiplataforma 15.700.000
46 Pokémon Black and White Nintendo DS 15.640.000
47 Sonic the Hedgehog Sega Mega Drive 15.000.000
48 Red Dead Redemption Multiplataforma 15.000.000
49 Battlefield 3 Multiplataforma 15.000.000
50 Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec PlayStation 2 14.890.000

